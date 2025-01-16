Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 138.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,411,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 106,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 314,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,171,000 after buying an additional 64,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $89.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

