Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 341.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Cintas by 433.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 495.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cintas by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 321.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $195.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.87. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $146.29 and a 12-month high of $228.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

