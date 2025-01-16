2,835 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.75.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $161.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.64 and its 200 day moving average is $169.15. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.75 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

