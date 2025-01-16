Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Shopify by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Shopify by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

Shares of SHOP opened at $104.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.26 and its 200-day moving average is $85.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $120.72.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

