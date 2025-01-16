Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Decreased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,012,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $286.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $229.03 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

