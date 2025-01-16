CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Stock Position Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CAVA Group by 68.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In related news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 622,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total value of $93,008,820.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $942,265.80. This trade represents a 99.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Kochevar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.23, for a total transaction of $2,133,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,307 shares in the company, valued at $185,894.61. This represents a 91.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 652,549 shares of company stock worth $97,242,271. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

CAVA opened at $115.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.23. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $172.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.65 and a beta of 3.21.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $243.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $142.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

