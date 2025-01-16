iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stake Lowered by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $109.65 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $93.89 and a 1-year high of $119.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

