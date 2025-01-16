Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 311,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in PulteGroup by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 307,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in PulteGroup by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.21.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $115.77 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.24 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.20 and a 200-day moving average of $126.93.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

