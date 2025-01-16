Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 251 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,815,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,036,000 after purchasing an additional 242,786 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,258,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,492,000 after purchasing an additional 531,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,028,000 after purchasing an additional 463,286 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,680,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,502,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of O stock opened at $53.07 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.95%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

