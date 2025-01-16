Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,426 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 202.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Island Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

