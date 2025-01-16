Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,504 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 72,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONG opened at $104.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $107.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.