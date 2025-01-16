Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after acquiring an additional 224,647 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,750,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.72 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

