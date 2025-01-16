CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CMS Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 992.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 251,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after acquiring an additional 228,501 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,610,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,503,000 after acquiring an additional 719,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,677,000 after acquiring an additional 109,424 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $136,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,439.07. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,564.50. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,686 shares of company stock worth $2,228,084. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Mizuho lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

CMS opened at $66.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.09. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

