Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $443,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,007,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,549,000 after buying an additional 49,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,662,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,872,000 after purchasing an additional 341,787 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,542,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,134,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,058,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,561 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,444,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,903,000 after purchasing an additional 344,254 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $120.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.38 and its 200-day moving average is $120.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.60 and a 52 week high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 537,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,780,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,465,780.56. The trade was a 12.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

