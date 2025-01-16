Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Cummins by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.04, for a total transaction of $57,840.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,503.12. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,489 shares of company stock worth $2,357,531. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.17.

Cummins Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CMI opened at $360.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.52 and a 1 year high of $387.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

