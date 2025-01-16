Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.59 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,542 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after buying an additional 398,292 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,990,000. Finally, Invst LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,678.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 205,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,789,000 after buying an additional 198,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.67 and a 1 year high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

