180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 389.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Sony Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Sony Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Sony Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SONY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Daiwa America raised shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Sony Group stock opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $22.71.

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.