iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

