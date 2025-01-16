180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,796,000 after acquiring an additional 283,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,728,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,641,000 after acquiring an additional 27,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,283,000 after acquiring an additional 599,610 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,004,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,140,000 after acquiring an additional 32,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 788,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $96.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.30 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.81.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

