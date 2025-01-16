180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $102.91 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $105.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

