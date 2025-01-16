Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 2,999 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 322,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $92.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average is $95.27. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

