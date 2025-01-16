Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 191.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $90.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.95. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.76 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

