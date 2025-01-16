PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in PayPal by 186.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens increased their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.16.

Shares of PYPL opened at $89.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

