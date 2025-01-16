Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Invests $32,000 in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WULF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Canada cut TeraWulf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.64.

TeraWulf Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of WULF opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. TeraWulf Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

