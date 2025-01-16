Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases Shares of 452 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $857,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $77.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.19. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.