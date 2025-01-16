Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases Shares of 452 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $857,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $77.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.19. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.