320 Shares in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $574,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 40,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1,845.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 32,564 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $99.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

