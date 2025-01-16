Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WING. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,896.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total value of $86,285.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,285.08. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WING opened at $272.55 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.50 and a 52-week high of $433.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 17.05%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $450.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wingstop

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.