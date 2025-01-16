Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 448.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $109.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $95,903.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,390.40. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,739,678.58. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 945,407 shares of company stock valued at $115,573,009 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

