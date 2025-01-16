International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives $110.08 Average PT from Analysts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IFF

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,086.50. The trade was a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 615,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at $868,000. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth approximately $686,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,990,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,369,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $84.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $72.94 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.60%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.