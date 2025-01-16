Analysts Set Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target at $61.44

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,986.11. This represents a 18.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO opened at $54.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.06. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

