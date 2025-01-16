William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CLSA lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.00.

NYSE CRL opened at $174.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $173.81 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,862.32. The trade was a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 135,927.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,740,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $736,819,000 after buying an additional 3,738,018 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 40.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,760,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,821,000 after acquiring an additional 509,163 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 825,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,615,000 after acquiring an additional 163,056 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,053,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,004,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,507,000 after purchasing an additional 110,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

