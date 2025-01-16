Brokerages Set American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) PT at $22.10

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEO shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of AEO opened at $16.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 60,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,472,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $89,263,000 after purchasing an additional 684,420 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 408.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $16,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

