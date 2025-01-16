iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,277 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

