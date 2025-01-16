Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $197.00 to $212.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.65.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $223.35 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $233.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,145.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,858,105.50. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

