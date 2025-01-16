AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Update

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.9 days.
AGF Management Price Performance
Shares of AGFMF opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. AGF Management has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $8.07.
AGF Management Company Profile
