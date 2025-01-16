AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Update

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.9 days.

AGF Management Price Performance

Shares of AGFMF opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. AGF Management has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $8.07.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada’s premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF’s 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF’s products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.