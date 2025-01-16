ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in December

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ageas SA/NV Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $54.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

ageas SA/NV Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.1088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.