Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Down 31.0% in December

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Andritz Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZF opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67. Andritz has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $71.40.
About Andritz
