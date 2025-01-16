Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Down 31.0% in December

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Andritz Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZF opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67. Andritz has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $71.40.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

