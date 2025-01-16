Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Up 30.8% in December

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.7 days.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

AGGZF opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.04. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $27.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

