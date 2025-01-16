ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Short Interest Update

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,271,400 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the December 15th total of 6,181,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AETUF

ARC Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.10. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $682.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.55 million. ARC Resources had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.