937 Shares in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC) Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $461,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FFLC opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.36.

About Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed core portfolio of large-cap stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors. FFLC was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is issued by Fidelity.

