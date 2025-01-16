Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Decreases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 336.3% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $100.53 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $134.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.28.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 87.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

