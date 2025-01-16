Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 1,688 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,130 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 369.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 43,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,493 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,565,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,710,000 after purchasing an additional 278,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 93,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE F opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

