Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $45,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 900.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 975.1% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 903.5% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 16,019 shares during the last quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Lam Research by 972.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $97.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average is $81.22.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

