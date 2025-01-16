Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 70 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Corpay were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Corpay by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Corpay by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Corpay by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Corpay by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $362.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.10 and a 52-week high of $385.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total value of $2,960,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $664,961.88. This represents a 81.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $1,116,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,645.40. This represents a 22.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corpay from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.50.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

