Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 287.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,197.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,169,917.83. The trade was a 6.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $82,293.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 582,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,940. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,757,911 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Price Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $30.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 0.74.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on S. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.