Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 287.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,197.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,169,917.83. The trade was a 6.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $82,293.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 582,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,940. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,757,911 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
SentinelOne Price Performance
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on S. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.48.
SentinelOne Profile
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
