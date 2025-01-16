5,507 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 44,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,565.20. This represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 34,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,860.56. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

