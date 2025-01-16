Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,285 DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned 0.17% of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCRE. SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $236,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $706,000.

Get DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DCRE opened at $51.42 on Thursday. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $50.82 and a 52 week high of $52.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.56.

About DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF

The DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.