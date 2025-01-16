Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $255,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,721 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.0% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on F shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of F opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

