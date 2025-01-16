Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $245,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,215 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 30,293 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intel were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.8% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of INTC opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.07. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.96.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

