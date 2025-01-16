Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Holdings Lifted by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC now owns 64,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 177,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 101,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $63.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $66.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

